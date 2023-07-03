Sonu Sood Turns Chef On Roadies Set But Faces Backlash For ‘Chinese’ Comment

Actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the news for his philanthropic activities in the past, especially during the time of COVID-19, is currently a part of the 19th season of MTV’s reality show, Roadies: Karm Ya Kand. Along with him, the show has three gang leaders —Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty. Sonu Sood is often found sharing pictures and videos, where he is seen supporting small businesses and promoting them. Now, the actor has shared another video, where he is seen cooking for the crew members on the set of Roadies in Himachal Pradesh.

Sonu Sood flaunts cooking skills

Sonu Sood has once again surprised his fans by sharing a video in which he is seen flaunting his culinary skills. In the video posted on Instagram, the actor is seen making dosa and says, “Hyderabad me dosa ki dukaan kholi thi, aaj yaha pe khuli hai (Earlier, I opened a dosa shop in Hyderabad, and now it is open here).” While making the dosa, he invites Rhea and asks her for her preference. He says, “Itni badi star aayi hai (Such a big star is here) so the dosas will certainly be as crispy as she likes." Rhea also asked for the price of Sonu's dosa but he said, "Arre free me hai, le jaao (It is all free, take it along)."



After giving the dosa to Rhea, he handed over one to a crew member as well and said, "Ye China see yaha sirf dosa khane aayi hai (She came from China, just for the dosas)." The actor also made some bhaturas for the people on set.

He captioned the post, "Dosa aur bhature ki franchise chahiye to sampark karein (Contact if you want to get the franchise of dosa and bhature)."

Sonu Sood criticised for racial comment

However, the video has not gone down well with netizens and Sonu Sood has received a lot of backlash for his comments on the crew member.

Many people called him out for the comment being racial.

One user wrote, "Did he just call her Chinese?"

Another commented, "Sir, have some shame. That girl whom you are calling is from our country. She can be from North East or Ladakh. She is not from China. Have some shame, what example you are setting?"