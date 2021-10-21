Sonu Sood, Pooja Bhatt SLAM paps for hounding Shah Rukh Khan during his visit to son Aryan Khan in jail

New Delhi: After actor Shah Rukh Khan made his first public appearance post his son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drugs case, many celebrities slammed the way paparazzi hounded the actor when he visited his son in Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai on Thursday (October 21).

Celebrities such as Hansal Mehta, Pooja Bhatt and Sonu Sood took to social media to express their disappointment at the way Shah Rukh Khan was hounded, crowded and asked insensitive questions at an emotional time in his life.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote, "Being a celebrity, being a star, being from ‘Bollywood’ means your emotion, your torment and your concern as a father become a matter of public consumption, heartless abuse and ruthless judgement."

Actress Pooja Bhatt also tweeted on the issue and wrote, "Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children? Tragic."

Although actor and humanitarian Sonu Sood did not mention Shah Rukh Khan or Aryan Khan's name, he did make a comment on shutterbugs in the Bollywood industry.

He wrote in Hindi, "Before running after someone's feelings with a camera, remember, God's camera is sitting on you. Because not every news is news."

For the unversed, superstar Shah Rukh Khan reached the Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan on Thursday (October 21). He was clicked for the first time ever since Aryan was arrested in the drugs case on October 3, 2021.

As SRK went to meet his son in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail this morning, NCB officials landed at Mannat - his residence in the afternoon for documentation work.

The bail application of all three accused including Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha was rejected by Mumbai’s Special NDPS Court on Wednesday.

A Special Mumbai court on Thursday (October 21) extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven others in the Mumbai cruise ship bust case till October 30.

Meanwhile, actress Ananya Panday was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday (October 21) after WhatsApp chats between her and Aryan Khan were retrieved by the agency.

Her house in Bandra, Pali Hill was also raided by the NCB and electronic devices were seized as per reports.