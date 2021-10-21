हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday leaves NCB office with father Chunky Panday, will join probe tomorrow

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday conducted search operations at Bollywood actress Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra, Pali Hill.

Ananya Panday leaves NCB office with father Chunky Panday, will join probe tomorrow
Pic courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday (October 21) was seen leaving the NCB office with her father Chunky Panday.

As per reports she was questioned for two hours and has been summoned tomorrow (October 22) by the agency as well.

Take a look as the actress gets papped while leaving the NCB office: 

(Pic Credit: Viral Bhayani)

ananya

ananya

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday accompanied daughter Ananya Panday today to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office as she was summoned for questioning. After conducting a brief search operation at her Bandra residence this afternoon, the NCB called the actress for a probe in relation to the Aryan Khan drugs case. 

Some phones, laptop and electronic devices have been seized from her residence. 

It has been learnt from sources that WhatApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday have been retrieved by the NCB and soon after this, the raids were conducted.

ananya

ananya

Meanwhile, NCB officials had landed at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat today to complete some documentation work. Earlier today, he had visited Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan. 

A Special Mumbai court on Thursday (October 21) extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven others in the Mumbai cruise ship bust case till October 30.

The development comes a day after the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court rejected the bail plea of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the drugs case. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ananya PandayChunky PandayAryan KhanAnanya Panday NCB raidAnanya Panday at NCB office
Next
Story

When Gauahar Khan was told she will die by 30-35 after producer read her 'kundali'

Must Watch

PT5M7S

Ananya Pandey will have to reach NCB office for questioning again