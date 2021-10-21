Ananya Panday leaves NCB office with father Chunky Panday, will join probe tomorrow

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Panday who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday (October 21) was seen leaving the NCB office with her father Chunky Panday.

As per reports she was questioned for two hours and has been summoned tomorrow (October 22) by the agency as well.

Take a look as the actress gets papped while leaving the NCB office:

(Pic Credit: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday accompanied daughter Ananya Panday today to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office as she was summoned for questioning. After conducting a brief search operation at her Bandra residence this afternoon, the NCB called the actress for a probe in relation to the Aryan Khan drugs case.

Some phones, laptop and electronic devices have been seized from her residence.

It has been learnt from sources that WhatApp chats between Aryan Khan and Ananya Panday have been retrieved by the NCB and soon after this, the raids were conducted.

Meanwhile, NCB officials had landed at Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat today to complete some documentation work. Earlier today, he had visited Arthur Road Jail to meet his son Aryan Khan.

A Special Mumbai court on Thursday (October 21) extended the judicial custody of Aryan Khan and seven others in the Mumbai cruise ship bust case till October 30.

The development comes a day after the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court rejected the bail plea of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in the drugs case.