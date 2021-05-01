हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood remains unstoppable in helping COVID patients, says 'it takes me 11 hrs to find bed in Delhi and 9.5 hrs in UP'

Sonu Sood, who is active on social media and responds to fans seeking genuine help has been trying hard to arrange for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients.

Sonu Sood remains unstoppable in helping COVID patients, says &#039;it takes me 11 hrs to find bed in Delhi and 9.5 hrs in UP&#039;

New Delhi: Good samaritan Sonu Sood has been working round-the-clock to help critical COVID-19 patients across the nation. Like last year, he made sure that migrant workers travel back home safely, this time he is doing the same for arranging beds and oxygen cylinders.

Sonu Sood wrote on Twitter: It takes me 11 hours on an average to find a bed in delhi. & It takes me 9.5 hours on an average to find a bed in UP. Still will make it happen 

The second wave of this pandemic has wreaked havoc in the country and not just celebs but everyone who can extend a helping hand is doing his or her bit to save lives. 

Sonu Sood, who is active on social media and responds to fans seeking genuine help has been trying hard to arrange for hospital beds and oxygen cylinders for COVID-19 patients. The actor recovered from COVID-19 recently and is back at helping the distressed in these testing times.

The actor after getting his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday (April 7, 2021) urged the government to start the drive for people as young as 25. The 47-year-old actor, who hogged the spotlight for helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year, is now encouraging people to receive the vaccine dose.

He also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life" - a vaccination drive campaign to create awareness. The actor recently arranged for as many as 10 oxygen generators for COVID-19 patients in Indore. 

 

