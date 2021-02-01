हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood to provide housing aid for mistreated elderly in Madhya Pradesh

Recently, a video surfaced showing a group of elderly people in Madhya Pradesh being mistreated by employees of the local municipal corporation. Sonu Sood has now come forward to extend a helping hand. In a video message, the actor urged everyone residing in Indore to join him in providing a safe space for the old.

Sonu Sood to provide housing aid for mistreated elderly in Madhya Pradesh
Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood will organize residential accommodation for a group of elderly people whose video of being mistreated had gone viral on social media recently.

Recently, a video surfaced showing a group of elderly people in Madhya Pradesh being mistreated by employees of the local municipal corporation, packed in a bus and dumped in the outskirts of Indore, on the Indore-Dewas highway. The video created a furor on social media. Netizens strongly reacted to the atrocities committed on the elderly and took to their social networking accounts to express their anger and discontentment.

Sonu has now come forward to extend a helping hand. In a video message, the actor urged everyone residing in Indore to join him in providing a safe space for the old.

In a video message, he said: "Yesterday, I had come across this piece of news where the elderly were ostracised from the city and dumped in the outskirts. I would like to urge my brothers and sisters from Indore to come together and work towards providing a roof over their heads. I want to give them their rights back. I would also like to distribute food and drinking water to them. All this will be difficult to achieve without your help."

"This should be a lesson to all the children out there who have left their aged parents. They should hold them close and take care of them. Dear citizens of Indore, let us come together and set an example so that the elderly are never left to feel lonely and helpless. I will try to give them their rights back. This should be a lesson to all the children out there who have left and ostracised their aged parents. They should hold them close and take care of them." he added.

Sonu has also offered to build houses and arrange for food, water, and other essential supplies for the affected elderly.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sonu Soodsonu sood charity workSonu Sood helpsSonu Sood video
Next
Story

Cardi B shares video with 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' as background music, desi netizens can’t keep calm
  • 1,07,57,610Confirmed
  • 1,54,392Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M

DNA: Digital India's first digital budget