Sonu Sood says I-T officials had 'best experience so far' with him, reveals he gave 'more documents than they wanted'

New Delhi: Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood spoke in detail about the Income Tax raids that took place on his properties for four days from September 16 to September 19, 2021.

In an interview with a leading daily, he opened up on the day he was visited by the I-T department, the allegations levelled against him and how he plans to use the money raised by his foundation.

Speaking about the incident in detail, he told Bombay Times, "It was a surprise when one day they came in early in the morning. While my elder son was travelling, my younger son got stuck in the house for many days as you can’t leave the house till the officials are done with their duties. I am a very good host. I welcomed them home and made sure they were comfortable and were taken care of."

He further said, "I told them that since they were going to be our guests for the next three-four days, I would like to make this a special experience for them. I told them, ‘You might be doing so many raids through the year, but at the time of leaving my place, you will say that this was the best experience so far.’ So, after four days, I asked them the question, and they admitted to this being their best experience so far. And I said that it will remain the best ever. When they left, I said, ‘I am going to miss you,’ and we all had a good laugh. They acknowledged the kind of work that I have been doing. They appreciated my work and said, ‘We know the kind of work that you have been doing. It is phenomenal.’"

He also opened up on how he plans to spend the money raised by charity and the upcoming projects which will be funded by the money.

The 'Dabangg' actor explained, "I am planning to open a hospital in Hyderabad. A large number of patients that came to us, were treated at hospitals there. The medical infrastructure at some hospitals in Hyderabad is on a different level. The idea is that in the next 50 years, whether Sonu Sood remains or not, the free treatment of patients should continue with this charitable hospital. My dreams are big and I am on a mission. In the last couple of days, I have already spent Rs 2 crores on the hospital project. It will be a state-of-the-art, free of cost, medical facility of the best of quality for the needy. We are already working on an orphanage and school, too. Every project is in place."

The I-T department accused the actor of Rs 20 crore tax evasion and violation of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) while raising funds for his charitable trust from abroad.

Responding to this, he said, "We have presented every single document, in fact, more documents than they wanted. I don’t have an inch of land in Jaipur or Lucknow as alleged and we have already provided the documents for that. As far as the violation of the FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) norms go, any company or a foundation that’s listed for more than three years is eligible for an FCRA registration to receive funds. My foundation is not registered, so I can’t receive these funds."

Many people have linked raids carried out by the I-T department on the actor’s property as politically motivated as it took place after he joined hands with the AAP.

Sonu, however, reiterated that he doesn’t have any ambition to join politics right now as he is not ready.

The actor further revealed that he has been offered Rajya Sabha membership by two political parties in recent times which he has declined.