Sonu Sood tests corona positive, assures fans 'I'm always there to solve your problems'

New Delhi: Actor Sonu Sood took to his social media handle and announced that he has tested positive for the deadly novel coronavirus infection. The good samaritan in his post, assured his fans that he is all fine and is always ready to help them.

Sonu Sood updated about his COVID-19 condition and wrote: Hi Everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19As a part of precautions I have already quarantined myself and taking utmost care...But don't worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I'm always there for you all. - Sonu Sood

The actor after getting his first dose of coronavirus vaccine on Wednesday (April 7, 2021) urged the government to start the drive for people as young as 25.

The 47-year-old actor, who hogged the spotlight for helping migrants reach their homes during the coronavirus-triggered lockdown last year, is now encouraging people to receive the vaccine dose.

He also launched "Sanjeevani: A Shot of Life" - a vaccination drive campaign to create awareness.

The COVID-19 vaccine is currently available to all Indians above the age of 45 years.

The actor recently arranged for as many as 10 oxygen generators for COVID-19 patients in Indore.