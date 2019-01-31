हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sophie Choudry

Sophie Choudry, Manj Musik team up for Punjabi song 'Ajj naiyo sawna'

Manj, known for songs like "Whistle baja" and "Mahi aaja", has sung the upcoming song with Sophie.

Sophie Choudry, Manj Musik team up for Punjabi song &#039;Ajj naiyo sawna&#039;
File photo

Mumbai: Actress-singer Sophie Choudry has collaborated with singer-composer Manj Musik for a Punjabi song titled "Ajj naiyo sawna".

"We have been working on the song since last year and I can't wait to share it with everyone. It's a fun dance song with a super glam, glossy video shot by a team that flew in from the UK, Estonia and styled by Rocky S," Sophie said in a statement.

"It's awesome working with Manj and we are already planning our next," added the former member of the band Sansara.

Manj, known for songs like "Whistle baja" and "Mahi aaja", has sung the upcoming song with Sophie.

"Sophie is an incredible singer and performer. For me, she is the Indian Jennifer Lopez and we felt it was time people saw her Punjabi side," he said.

Tags:
Sophie ChoudryManj MusikAjj naiyo sawna
Next
Story

I'm really excited for 2019: Sonakshi Sinha

Must Watch

'Dharm Yuddh' among saints over Ram temple construction? Watch debate