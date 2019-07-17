Sophie Turner 'humbled' to be nominated for Emmy

New Delhi: Sophie Turner is `beyond humbled` to be nominated for Emmy`s `Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series` category for her performance in HBO drama series `Game of Thrones`. Emmy announced its nomination on Tuesday. The announcement turned out to be a pleasant surprise for `GoT` which managed to set a new record for most nominations earned in a single year by any drama series, with double-digit Emmy nominations.

In addition to the nomination for best drama, the list also includes some individual nomination for cast members including Turner, Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark), and Gwendoline Christie (Brienne of Tarth), CNN reported.

Reacting to the prestigious nomination for the show in which she featured as Sansa Stark, the actor wrote on her Instagram story: "I`m beyond humbled. I truly never thought that this would ever happen. This is the best farewell to the show that has been my life for the past 10 years." The `Dark Phoenix` actor also tagged her fellow `GoT` leads, who got nominated for the award, on her story.

"YES QUEEN to these queens- Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, and Maisie Williams," she added.

Sophie Turner's big day was appreciated and celebrated by her family too. Her Husband Joe Jonas and sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media to congratulate the actor for her achievement.

Joe, a proud husband, posted a picture with his wife and wrote on his Insta story, "Emmy nominated Sophie I`m so incredibly proud of you."

"We love you and are so incredibly proud of you," Priyanka wrote alongside a picture featuring the two 'Jonas Sisters'.

