Sophie Turner's dance with Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu is winning the internet - Watch

New Delhi: We bet you haven't watched a video of 'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner dancing with sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu yet. The video that we are talking about is reportedly from the Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins concert in Connecticut. It has been widely shared by the fan clubs on social media.

The set of videos feature Sophie and Madhu shaking a leg to the Jonas Brother' song 'Tonight' as they perform at the concert. Sophie even made Madhu twirl to the tunes and they hugged each other at the end.

The videos have been trending big time on the internet and comments praising Sophie have been shared in plenty. "Sophie is that girl we all want to be friends with," read a comment.

Take a look at the videos here (Swipe right to see more):

Sophie is Joe Jonas' wife. They married in June in France. Priyanka is married to Nick Jonas. Madhu often joins the Jonas' on special occasions. She flew to Miami earlier this month when the Jonas Brothers kickstarted their Happiness Begins Tour.

Glimpses from backstage were shared by Priyanka, who had a lot of fun with her sister-in-law Danielle (Kevin's wife) and Sophie. The trio fondly calls themselves the J-Sisters.

Priyanka married Nick in Jodhpur in a lavish wedding. After the wedding, she frequently shuttled between India and the US to complete the shooting schedule of 'The Sky Is Pink', her upcoming Hindi film. It is slated to release on October 11.