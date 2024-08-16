Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2778816
NewsLifestylePeople
HARDIK PANDYA

Sorry Natasa Bhabhi, Netizens Apologise To Actress For Blaming Her For Divorce With Hardik Pandya Amid His Dating Rumours With Jasmin Walia

Natasa Stankovic receives an apology from netizens after being heavily criticised for her divorce with Hardik Pandya as his dating rumours with Jasmin Walia make headlines.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2024, 01:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sorry Natasa Bhabhi, Netizens Apologise To Actress For Blaming Her For Divorce With Hardik Pandya Amid His Dating Rumours With Jasmin Walia

Mumbai: Remember when Natasa Stankovic spoke judgements amid her divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya? The Bollywood actress was mercilessly trolled and shamed for her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya and was called gold digger and more names. But as the rumours of Hardik Pandya's alleged affair with singer Jasmin Walia have come out the netizens are apologising to the actress for mocking her. Natasa Stankovic recently shared her pictures looking absolutely ravishing where the netizens are showering praise on her and even apologising to her.

Natasa Stankovic recently liked the post on cheating and since then the rumours have been doing the round whether the cricketer cheated on her with Jasmin Walia and they jumped to a conclusion that she was a gold digger. Along with her super stunning pictures Natasa even shared her video and spoke about how one should trust the timing of God,”

"When the time is right, the lord will make it happen. We have to slow down because the moment we slow down, we allow God to do the work. We give him space. When we slow down, that's when we are gonna go the fastest”.

One user commented, “Sorry Natasa Bhabhi, Khot apne Bhai Mai hi tha”. Another user said” You deserve better”.

and Hardik announced their mutual divorce and even mentioned co parenting their son Agastya Pandya together.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: One terrorist killed in Doda encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Political Crisis - Is Pakistan on the path of coup like Bangladesh?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder case registered against Sheikh Hasina
DNA Video
DNA: Haryana government's 'birthday gift' to Gurmeet Ram Rahim!
DNA Video
DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?
DNA Video
DNA: Virus! India's tigers in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: Why 'Shiv Bhakt' Abdul's life in danger in UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Shameful act of police with army soldier, video goes viral
DNA Video
DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?
DNA Video
DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?