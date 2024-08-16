Sorry Natasa Bhabhi, Netizens Apologise To Actress For Blaming Her For Divorce With Hardik Pandya Amid His Dating Rumours With Jasmin Walia

Mumbai: Remember when Natasa Stankovic spoke judgements amid her divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya? The Bollywood actress was mercilessly trolled and shamed for her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya and was called gold digger and more names. But as the rumours of Hardik Pandya's alleged affair with singer Jasmin Walia have come out the netizens are apologising to the actress for mocking her. Natasa Stankovic recently shared her pictures looking absolutely ravishing where the netizens are showering praise on her and even apologising to her.

Natasa Stankovic recently liked the post on cheating and since then the rumours have been doing the round whether the cricketer cheated on her with Jasmin Walia and they jumped to a conclusion that she was a gold digger. Along with her super stunning pictures Natasa even shared her video and spoke about how one should trust the timing of God,”

"When the time is right, the lord will make it happen. We have to slow down because the moment we slow down, we allow God to do the work. We give him space. When we slow down, that's when we are gonna go the fastest”.

One user commented, “Sorry Natasa Bhabhi, Khot apne Bhai Mai hi tha”. Another user said” You deserve better”.

and Hardik announced their mutual divorce and even mentioned co parenting their son Agastya Pandya together.