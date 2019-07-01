close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
soundarya rajinikanth

Soundarya Rajinikanth trolled over son's swimming pool picture

Soundarya's now-deleted post featured two photographs in which she was seen playing with her son Ved.

Soundarya Rajinikanth trolled over son&#039;s swimming pool picture

Mumbai: Soundarya Rajinikanth, a filmmaker and daughter of megastar Rajinikanth, took down a social media post about her son's swimming pool adventure after she was trolled for it amidst the water crisis in Chennai.

"Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my travel diaries, considering the sensitivity around the current water scarcity we are facing. The throwback pictures were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only. Let's save water," Soundarya tweeted.

Soundarya's now-deleted post featured two photographs in which she was seen playing with her son Ved.

The "Kochadaiyaan" director had captioned the photo: "Teach them early ... and they learn to shine by themselves !!! #Swimming is an essential activity! #TeachThemYoung #KeepThemActive #WaterFun #EnsureSafetyAlways #NeverLeaveThemAlone #Motherhood #Bliss."

 

Tags:
soundarya rajinikanthSoundaryaTrolls
Next
Story

Angad Bedi says prep for 'The Verdict' most challenging

Must Watch

PT13M42S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 1st, 2019