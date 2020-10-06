South beauty Kajal Aggarwal to marry Gautam Kitchlu, makes big announcement on social media!

New Delhi: Popular south actress Kajal Aggarwal has made the big announcement on social media. The actress took to social media and revealed that she is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu.

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu's wedding will solemnise on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. It is going to be an intimate affair with families and close friends in attendance.

Here's what Kajal Aggarwal shared through a note on social media:

As soon as Kajal made the announcement, several celebs and fans of the actress congratulated her.

Kajal has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies, rising up as popular face. She made her acting debut in Bollywood movie 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...' in 2004 but made her successful Telugu debut in Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007.

In the same year, she was seen in 'Chandamama' which earned her accolades. She has featured in several movies including SS Rajamouli's 'Magadheera.

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021.

Congratulations to the couple!