हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Naranipuzha Shanavas

South film Sufiyum Sujatayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas dies at 37

Vijay Babu, producer of 'Sufiyam Sujatayum' broke the unfortunate news on social media. 

South film Sufiyum Sujatayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas dies at 37
Pic Courtesy: Facebook

New Delhi: Naranipuzha Shanavas, director of 'Sufiyam Sujatayum' starring Aditya Rao Hydari, Jayasurya and Dev Mohan succumbed to heart attack on December 23, 2020. The famous Malayalam filmmaker was 37. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi.

He suffered a heart attack on the sets of his film after which he was rushed to KG hospital, Coimbatore. He reportedly went into cardiogenic shock and was declared brain dead. 

On Wednesday night, he was shifted to the hospital at Kochi from Coimbatore in a ventilator supported ambulance, according to ANI.

Vijay Babu, producer of 'Sufiyam Sujatayum' broke the unfortunate news on social media. 

Condolences poured for the young filmmaker. Fans, celebrities and followers - all mourned his untimely demise and extended condolences to the family. 

He made his debut feature film in 2015, titled Karie. It was written and directed by Shanavas. Karie was also nominated for the prestigious National Award that year.

His last release was the musical ballad 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'. The film was written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. It has been produced by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House.

'Sufiyum Sujatayum' streamed on July 3, 2020, on Amazon Prime Videos. 

May his soul rest in peace!

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Naranipuzha ShanavasNaranipuzha Shanavas diesSufiyam SujatayamSufiyam Sujatayam directormalayalam director deadvijay babu
Next
Story

Hrithik Roshan, ex-wife Sussanne Khan and kids watch Gal Gadot's 'Wonder Woman 84' at cinema hall, calls it 'exhilarating'!
  • 1,00,99,066Confirmed
  • 1,46,444Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT18M23S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day