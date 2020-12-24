South film Sufiyum Sujatayum director Naranipuzha Shanavas dies at 37

New Delhi: Naranipuzha Shanavas, director of 'Sufiyam Sujatayum' starring Aditya Rao Hydari, Jayasurya and Dev Mohan succumbed to heart attack on December 23, 2020. The famous Malayalam filmmaker was 37. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Kochi.

He suffered a heart attack on the sets of his film after which he was rushed to KG hospital, Coimbatore. He reportedly went into cardiogenic shock and was declared brain dead.

On Wednesday night, he was shifted to the hospital at Kochi from Coimbatore in a ventilator supported ambulance, according to ANI.

Vijay Babu, producer of 'Sufiyam Sujatayum' broke the unfortunate news on social media.

Condolences poured for the young filmmaker. Fans, celebrities and followers - all mourned his untimely demise and extended condolences to the family.

He made his debut feature film in 2015, titled Karie. It was written and directed by Shanavas. Karie was also nominated for the prestigious National Award that year.

His last release was the musical ballad 'Sufiyum Sujatayum'. The film was written and directed by Naranipuzha Shanavas. It has been produced by Vijay Babu under his banner Friday Film House.

'Sufiyum Sujatayum' streamed on July 3, 2020, on Amazon Prime Videos.

May his soul rest in peace!