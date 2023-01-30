South Korean Actor Song Joong-Ki Confirms Second Marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, Announces Pregnancy- Details Here

Korean star Song Joong-ki on Monday announced his marriage to British non-celebrity Katy Louise Saunders, who is expecting their first child. The actor, who is well-known for K-dramas like Descendants of the Sun and Vincenzo, reportedly informed his fan club Ki Aile of the news in a letter posted on his online fan café. With Katy Louise Saunders, who has been at my side encouraging me and with whom I have spent priceless time while cherishing each other, I have vowed to continue my life together.

Song has been married twice, the first time to his co-star in the Korean film "Descendants of the Sun," Song Hye-Kyo. They got married in 2017 and divorced in 2019.

Song Joong-ki's Second Wifer Katie Louise

Born to a British father and a Colombian mother, Katie Louise Saunders, who is married to Song Joong Ki, reportedly spent her early years in London, England, and Italy. Her acting career began in 2002 with the movie "Love's Journey," and it continued in 2019 with "CCTV: Secret Gaze," but she hasn't participated in any other movies afterward.

Song Joong Ki's Letter.

The letter reads: "Hello. This is Joong Ki. Today, I am greeting you because I want to share a promise that is more happy and valuable to me than anything. I have promised to continue living together with Katy Louise Saunders, who has been by my side supporting me and who I have spent valuable time with while cherishing each other. She has a kind heart, and she has lived her life passionately. She is a sensible and amazing person to the point that I revere her. Thanks to her, I am becoming a better person.

We naturally dreamed of creating a happy family together. We have put in much effort to keep each other’s promises, and we are sincerely thankful as a new life has come to us. And today, based on our deep trust and love for each other, we are on our way back from registering our marriage to begin life as a married couple. As we are now, the two of us will walk our days ahead beautifully while facing the same direction.

I sincerely thank all the fans who always cherish me no matter what. Especially following the wishes and support of Ki Aile (Song Joong Ki’s fan club) who provide the greatest strength to me throughout my acting career, I will work to fly higher as an actor and individual with the wings of greater responsibility and passion. I hope everyone will be happy and healthy until the day I can greet you in person."

In the middle of the following month, Song Joong Ki will fly to Hungary to begin filming "Ro Gi Wan." Netflix's original film 'Ro Gi Wan' is a film adaptation of Haejin Jo's novel 'Ro Gi Wan'. The film's protagonist, Song Joong Ki, transforms into a North Korean defector. Last year, Song Joong Ki announced his participation in the film and started preparing for the shoot. As a result, he intends to leave the next month and keep filming for another two to three months. Song Joong Ki was last seen in K-drama Reborn Rich.