topStoriesenglish2589849
NewsLifestylePeople
SOUTH KOREAN SINGER

South Korean Singer Aoora Sings 'Tere Pyaar Mein' From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar And You Must Hear It Too

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 05:21 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

South Korean Singer Aoora Sings 'Tere Pyaar Mein' From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar And You Must Hear It Too

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first-ever romantic comedy together Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar got a thumbs-up from fans. While the songs of the film became chartbusters, its popularity has gone way beyond the national boundaries which is well witnessed after seeing the South Korean singer, and composer, Aoora singing 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song from the film in his way. 

Aoora is a popular singer and a famous influencer on social media with millions of followers who enjoys a huge fanbase among the desis. Hearing the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song in his voice indeed speaks volumes about the popularity of the song and music of the film that is crossing borders and becoming a globally loved song. 

Sharing his version of the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song on his social media, Aoora jotted down a caption asking his followers about his first Hindi cover mashup. He wrote: "How about my first Hindi cover mashup? Tere Pyaar Mein (Korean + Hindi ver) | Inst : Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK - Sour Candy x Flowers remix @thisisfridayyy "

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by  (@aoora69)

Moreover, the film is enjoying a great run at the box office as it has crossed the milestone of 160 Cr. in India and 200 Cr. collection worldwide and still counting. 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in theatres.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup