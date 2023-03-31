South Korean Singer Aoora Sings 'Tere Pyaar Mein' From Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar And You Must Hear It Too

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first-ever romantic comedy together Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar got a thumbs-up from fans. While the songs of the film became chartbusters, its popularity has gone way beyond the national boundaries which is well witnessed after seeing the South Korean singer, and composer, Aoora singing 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song from the film in his way.

Aoora is a popular singer and a famous influencer on social media with millions of followers who enjoys a huge fanbase among the desis. Hearing the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song in his voice indeed speaks volumes about the popularity of the song and music of the film that is crossing borders and becoming a globally loved song.

Sharing his version of the 'Tere Pyaar Mein' song on his social media, Aoora jotted down a caption asking his followers about his first Hindi cover mashup. He wrote: "How about my first Hindi cover mashup? Tere Pyaar Mein (Korean + Hindi ver) | Inst : Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK - Sour Candy x Flowers remix @thisisfridayyy "

Moreover, the film is enjoying a great run at the box office as it has crossed the milestone of 160 Cr. in India and 200 Cr. collection worldwide and still counting.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar is running successfully in theatres.