South sensation Kajal Aggarwal and fiance Gautam Kitchlu's Haldi pics break the internet!

New Delhi: South sensation Kajal Aggarwal is tying the knot with businessman beau Gautam Kitchlu on October 30, 2020. And the wedding festivities kicked started in th family with Mehndi and Haldi celebrations.

Kajal glows in her Haldi outfit and jewellery. She took to Instagram and posted this picture for her followers.

Groom-to-be Gautam Kitchlu also posted pictures on social media.

Fan clubs have shared several pictures of the duo. Take a look here:

Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu a few days back. The good news came as a sweet surprise to one and all and Kajal had managed to keep her personal life well-guarded all this while.

Kajal and Gautam's wedding will be a private ceremony in Mumbai. It is going to be an intimate affair with families and close friends in attendance.

As soon as Kajal made the announcement, several celebs and fans of the actress congratulated her.

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021.