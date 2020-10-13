हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kajal Aggarwal

South sensation Kajal Aggarwal and fiance Gautam Kitchlu's unseen pics go viral!

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu's wedding will solemnise on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. It is going to be an intimate affair with families and close friends in attendance. 

South sensation Kajal Aggarwal and fiance Gautam Kitchlu&#039;s unseen pics go viral!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Southern beauty and top actress Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu a few days back. The good news came as a sweet surprise to one and all and Kajal had managed to keep her personal life well-guarded all this while. 

Now, fans are keen to know more about the couple and therefore, several fan pages have shared their unseen pictures. Take a look: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

From Schoolmates To Soulmates 

A post shared by @ kajalaggarwal.fanpage_ on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Throwback . @kajalaggarwalofficial 

A post shared by @ kajalaggarwal.fanpage_ on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@kajalaggarwalofficial 

A post shared by @ kajalaggarwal.fanpage_ on

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu's wedding will solemnise on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. It is going to be an intimate affair with families and close friends in attendance. 

As soon as Kajal made the announcement, several celebs and fans of the actress congratulated her. 

Kajal has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies, rising up as popular face. She made her acting debut in Bollywood movie 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...' in 2004 but made her successful Telugu debut in Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007. 

In the same year, she was seen in 'Chandamama' which earned her accolades. She has featured in several movies including SS Rajamouli's 'Magadheera. 

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021. 

 

Tags:
Kajal AggarwalKajal Aggarwal weddingGautam Kitchlukajal aggarwal gautam kitchlu pics
Next
Story

Kishore Kumar gave me courage to attempt 'Dream Girl': Ayushmann Kumar
  • 71,20,538Confirmed
  • 1,09,150Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,75,44,120Confirmed
  • 10,77,082Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M1S

Viral Video: Tempo driver brutally beaten up in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh