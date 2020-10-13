South sensation Kajal Aggarwal and fiance Gautam Kitchlu's unseen pics go viral!

New Delhi: Southern beauty and top actress Kajal Aggarwal announced her wedding with businessman Guatam Kitchlu a few days back. The good news came as a sweet surprise to one and all and Kajal had managed to keep her personal life well-guarded all this while.

Now, fans are keen to know more about the couple and therefore, several fan pages have shared their unseen pictures. Take a look:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kichlu's wedding will solemnise on October 30, 2020, in a private ceremony in Mumbai. It is going to be an intimate affair with families and close friends in attendance.

As soon as Kajal made the announcement, several celebs and fans of the actress congratulated her.

Kajal has worked in Tamil and Telugu movies, rising up as popular face. She made her acting debut in Bollywood movie 'Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...' in 2004 but made her successful Telugu debut in Lakshmi Kalyanam which released in 2007.

In the same year, she was seen in 'Chandamama' which earned her accolades. She has featured in several movies including SS Rajamouli's 'Magadheera.

Kajal has a packed work calendar with Mosagallu, Acharya, Mumbai Saga, Hey Sinamika, Indian 2, Paris Paris, That is Mahalakshmi keeping her busy this year and 2021.