South siren Seerat Kapoor looks hot in these summer ready dresses - In Pics

New Delhi: The gorgeous South star Seerat Kapoor's social media handle is filled with stylish pictures that send out major fashion vibes. As summer is already on the head, here’s a bunch of sensational summer style pictures of the actress which are trendy this season.

Seerat Kapoor sparked her Tollywood career with the film “Run Raja Run” which was followed by a number of excellent films like “Maa Vintha Gadha Vinuma”, “Krishna and his Leela" and many more.

The actress looks effortlessly beautiful wearing a yellow mini dress which is a perfect colour for the summers, with a crisscrossed back. Seerat can be seen flashing her cutest smile as she stuns in an off-shoulder floral print ruffle sleeve top paired with black jeans which is a perfect go-to outfit.

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor is soon going to be making her Bollywood debut in the film “Maarrich” with the veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Tushar Kapoor. The film is said to be a production of Tushar Entertainment.