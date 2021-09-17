South stunner Rakul Preet Singh enrols for medical classes to ace her role in ‘Doctor G’!

New Delhi: South sensation Rakul Preet Singh will soon be sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana for the first time in Junglee Pictures’ campus comedy-drama ‘Doctor G’, also featuring Shefali Shah. The makers have recently unveiled Rakul’s much-awaited first look from the movie.

To essay an author-backed role of Doctor Fatima, Rakul had to learn medical terminology and also nuances of some important surgical procedures for this family entertainer, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

In order to ensure that all looks authentic on-screen, makers had arranged for experts to conduct special sessions with the cast – Rakul, Ayushmann and Shefali and train them as part of their characters' prep.

Rakul opened up on her training session and said, “Shooting for ‘Doctor G’ has turned out to be an interesting experience. Since I play a doctor, the mannerisms and actions needed to be precise. It was mandatory to learn important things related to the medical world to make it look real on-screen. The journey of becoming Doctor Fatima was an amazing process which I will cherish forever.”

The idea was that the actors get comfortable with the medical situations and handling of surgical equipment while performing.

“We wanted Fatima to look authentic. We did multiple look tests to get her look right. The idea was for her to look as close to real as possible and bring out the endearing quality of her character. By just wearing the doctor’s coat, you suddenly get a sense of responsibility even though I was only playing a character. While treating patients for scenes, one truly understands how much responsibility doctors have on their shoulders and how difficult their life is,” she added.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, ‘Doctor G’ is a campus comedy-drama, co-written by her, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat. The makers have wrapped up an extensive shoot schedule in Prayagraj recently and the film will be completed by the end of this month.