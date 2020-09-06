हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Speechless: Ankita Lokhande on Adhyayan Suman's musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande shared a part of the video on her Instagram timeline and said she was "speechless". The video captures some of Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput's best moments together when they were dating.

Speechless: Ankita Lokhande on Adhyayan Suman&#039;s musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

New Delhi: Actor Adhyayan Suman has given a musical tribute to late star Sushant Singh Rajput by sharing a video composed by him. The clip has snippets from Sushant's life with his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's voice in the background at a few places from the interviews in which she refuted claims of him being depressed. Adhyayan has titled the song 'Jab Tak 2.0'. It also has memories of Sushant from his visits to different places which prove he was a happy soul. 

Ankita shared a part of the video on her Instagram timeline and said she was "speechless". The video captures some of Ankita and Sushant's best moments together when they were dating.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Speechless!! https://youtu.be/IVmzJD4MUC8 @adhyayansuman @shekhusuman 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Thanking Ankita for sharing the video, Adhyayan commented, "Means the world to me and all SSR fans out there, Ankita, thank you! The least I could do for all his well wishers and loved ones!"

Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship from 2010 to 2016. They first met on the sets of their hit TV show 'Pavitra Rishta' and fell in love. After a few years, Sushant left the show to make a career in films. 

Ankita has been showing her unconditional support to Sushant's family. She and Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often exchange messages on social media. Ankita had also supported his family's demand for a CBI inquiry into Sushant's death. 

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14. Police said he died by suicide. A CBI investigation has been launched into his death case after the order by Supreme Court. 

Sushant Singh RajputAnkita LokhandeAdhyayan Sumansushant singh rajput deathShekhar Suman
