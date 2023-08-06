Spotted: Deepika Gives Out Boss Babe Vibes, Katrina, Kriti Slay In Casuals - Watch

New Delhi: Slaying hard, actress Deepika Padukone was spotted at the Mumbai airport earlier this morning. 'Tamasha' actress reportedly is heading off for a shoot. Looking chic and stylish, Deepika exited the city in her bold avatar. Her fans couldn’t stop their admiration over her blue-blazer look. The 'boss lady' wore it over a white t-shirt and paired it with loose denim pants and white sneakers.

Treating the fans, Katrina Kaif also showed up at the airport as she returned from her trip. The actress carried an all-black look. Adding a tinge of white, she rounded off her look with black-and-white shoes.

Post her birthday celebration, Kriti Sanon returned back to Mumbai from LA. The actress had gone there with her sister Nupur Sanon and her close friends. Kriti looked fresh and rejuvenated. Looking casual, Kriti opted for an oversized jumper, fitted pants, and sneakers. On the work front, Kriti has 'Ganapath I' with Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. Another exciting project is 'The Crew' awith Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. In July, Kriti announced her own production company, Blue Butterfly Films.