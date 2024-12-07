Sreeleela Shares Heartwarming Moment With Adorable Kid Grooving To 'Kissik' Song - WATCH
Sreeleela shares an adorable moment with a young fan as they groove together to her hit song Kissik from Pushpa 2: The Rule.
New Delhi: Sreeleela’s captivating performance in the Kissik song from Pushpa 2: The Rule has taken the nation by storm, with audiences completely enamored by her stunning looks and raw energy. While the track continues to dominate charts, the actress recently shared an adorable behind-the-scenes moment on social media, where she can be seen vibing to the song with a cute little kid in her vanity van.
In the video, Sreeleela beams with joy as she dances with the child, captioning the post: “KISSIK kisses for the cutie kiddy Vanity visitor.” The post instantly charmed fans and further cemented her status as a rising star.
Sreeleela has quickly captured the hearts of audiences with her fresh appeal and undeniable talent. Already making waves in the South Indian film industry, her Bollywood debut is highly anticipated. Her undeniable screen presence, beauty, and energy suggest she is well on her way to becoming a pan-India sensation. Fans can’t get enough of the star, who is poised to become the next big name in Indian cinema.
