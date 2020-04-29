Sridevi, Dev Anand, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor: Photographer Steve McCurry treats us to some rare pics of these stars

New Delhi: Superstars Sridevi and Dev Anand have starred in some of the best projects of Indian cinema and continue to rule hearts. Sridevi died at the age of 54 in 2018 while Dev Anand breathed his last in 2011. Both of them are considered as the greatest and most successful stars in the film industry. Recently, renowned American photographer Steve McCurry gave us a chance to relive the old memories after he shared some million-dollar behind-the-scene pictures of these stars on the sets of their films. The post also has photos of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla.

In the post, Steve McCurry has also explained where the photos were taken. Sridevi’s picture is from the sets of ‘Laadla’. She shares the frame with actor Anil Kapoor, who is also her brother-in-law.

Dev Anand, on the other hand, can be seen directing an action sequence on the sets of a 1993 film. Juhi Chawla and Rishi Kapoor have been pictured while prepping for a scene and Amitabh Bachchan’s close shot is a decade old.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Anil Kapoor too shared the photo with Sridevi and wrote, “Had no clue at the time that I was being shot by such a talented man! Steve Mccurry, thank you for capturing us and for bringing back memories with Sri ji...always a perfectionist.”

Sridevi died in February 2018 in her hotel bathtub in Dubai. She was married to filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Actress Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are the couple’s two children.