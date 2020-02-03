हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SRK

SRK, Ananya Panday, KJo at Gauri Khan's lavish party

SRK chose to wear a trademark black suit while Gauri looked stunning in a red gown. 

SRK, Ananya Panday, KJo at Gauri Khan&#039;s lavish party
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's wife and interior designer Gauri Khan recently hosted a grand affair at her design studio for Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment's show, and it was a star-studded affair.

Gauri's hubby SRK was there, of course, as was close friend Johar. Gen-Now stars Ananya Panday and Sidharth Malhotra were also on the guest list, as were Sussanne Khan and Amrita Arora.

SRK chose to wear a trademark black suit while Gauri looked stunning in a red gown. The couple even posed for the paparazzi, leaving fans in awe of their chemistry.

Commenting on the pair's viral pictures at from the bash, a social media user commented: "Favourite couple."

Another user wrote: "They are so adorable."

Gauri also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with friends Bhavana Pandey, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Neelam Kothari Soni.

 

Tags:
SRKAnanya PandayGauri KhanKaran JoharShah Rukh Khan
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal: Horror is a tricky and technical genre

Must Watch

PT5M30S

Exclusive interview of UP CM Yogi Adityanath on consistent firing on Anti-CAA Protesters