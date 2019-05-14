'Star Trek' Picard series to stream on Amazon Prime

Los Angeles: The "Star Trek" Jean-Luc Picard series, based on the iconic character first portrayed by Patrick Stewart for seven seasons in "Star Trek: The Next Generation", will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The streaming service will take the series to more than 200 countries and territories, outside of the US and Canada.

Under the multi-year agreement with CBS, each episode will be available on Amazon Prime Video within 24 hours of its US premiere. The joint announcement was made on Monday by CBS Studios International and Amazon Prime Video, in a statement.

The new "Star Trek" series features Stewart reprising his role as the venerable Picard. The series will follow this iconic character in the next chapter of his life.

"There's only one word that can begin to describe Stewart as Starship Commander Jean-Luc Picard, and that's ‘legendary'," said series executive producer Alex Kurtzman.

"We are thrilled beyond measure to have him back in command, bringing the optimistic messages of ‘Star Trek' to audiences around the world."

To this, Brad Beale, Vice President, Worldwide Content Licensing for Amazon Prime Video, added: "With the incredible Stewart returning as the beloved Jean-Luc Picard, we're excited we can give ‘Trek' fans both old and new the opportunity to see him back in action. It's a terrific addition to our already robust catalog of exclusive Amazon Prime Video content."

Alongside Stewart, the series will also star Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Evan Evagora and Michelle Hurd.