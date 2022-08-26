New Delhi: The cast of Rajiv Kapoor's final movie, Toolsidas Junior, including directors Mridul Toolsidass, Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, and Konark Gowariker, joined the Kapoor family for a private celebration to commemorate the late actor's 60th birthday. The late veteran actor's second birthday was honoured by the Kapoor family on Thursday night, two years after his untimely and tragic passing. It was a warm and loving event.

Sunita Gowariker took to her social media to share glimpses from the birthday celebrations offering an insight into the love and equation shared by the team with the Kapoor family.

Here are some of the pictures from the celebration:

Toolsidas Junior, an AGPPL production, just won Best Hindi Film and a Special Mention for Varun Buddhadev in the category of Child Actor at the prestigious National Award.

Based on the real life story of the director and former snooker player Mridul Toolsidass, 'Toolsidas Junior' is the first sports film based on the game, unfolding the emotional story of his childhood and bond with father, played by Varun Buddhadev and late veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor respectively.

Rajiv Kapoor played a snooker champion in Toolsidas Junior, which was set in Kolkata and told the tale of how he lost the championship due to alcoholism. In an effort to bring honour to the Toolsidas family name, his son Toolsidas Junior receives specialised instruction from Sanjay Dutt, a former Indian champion who played the game of snooker.