trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710152
NewsLifestylePeople
JIM SARBH

Steamy Stuff: 'Made In Heaven' Star Jim Sarbh Drops Thirst Trap In New Post

Jim Sarbh is seen in black Calvin Klein innerwear, exuding confidence and charm while lying shirtless on a bed. The visuals are a perfect blend of steamy and sexy, captivating the attention of fans and creating a buzz on social media.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 12:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Steamy Stuff: 'Made In Heaven' Star Jim Sarbh Drops Thirst Trap In New Post Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Jim Sarbh has joined forces with the premium lifestyle brand Calvin Klein for an enticing partnership that is raising the temperature high. The actor turns up the heat on social media with a steamy and stylish collaboration. 

Jim Sarbh is seen in black Calvin Klein innerwear, exuding confidence and charm while lying shirtless on a bed. The visuals are a perfect blend of steamy and sexy, captivating the attention of fans and creating a buzz on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jim Sarbh (@jimsarbhforreal)

The actor, known for his effortlessly cool looks, shared a tempting post on Instagram with the caption, "In bed with @calvinklein." Fans were quick to react, expressing their excitement through a flood of flirty comments and emojis. 

As if this treat was not enough, the first episode of Jim Sarbh's show on YouTube, titled 'Crew Cut,' is out. Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next one. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde