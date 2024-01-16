Steamy Stuff: 'Made In Heaven' Star Jim Sarbh Drops Thirst Trap In New Post

New Delhi: Jim Sarbh has joined forces with the premium lifestyle brand Calvin Klein for an enticing partnership that is raising the temperature high. The actor turns up the heat on social media with a steamy and stylish collaboration.

Jim Sarbh is seen in black Calvin Klein innerwear, exuding confidence and charm while lying shirtless on a bed. The visuals are a perfect blend of steamy and sexy, captivating the attention of fans and creating a buzz on social media.

The actor, known for his effortlessly cool looks, shared a tempting post on Instagram with the caption, "In bed with @calvinklein." Fans were quick to react, expressing their excitement through a flood of flirty comments and emojis.

As if this treat was not enough, the first episode of Jim Sarbh's show on YouTube, titled 'Crew Cut,' is out. Fans are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the next one.