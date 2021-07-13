हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shah Rukh Khan

Step into Manish Malhotra's swanky, new Bollywood-themed workplace designed by Gauri Khan- See Pics!

Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior decorator Gauri Khan, who has a huge list of clientele in her kitty has added one more to her kitty.

Step into Manish Malhotra's swanky, new Bollywood-themed workplace designed by Gauri Khan- See Pics!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan’s wife and interior decorator Gauri Khan, who has a huge list of clientele in her kitty has added one more to her kitty.

Yes, you read that right!

Gauri has bagged a big project from none other than ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. The interior designer has got the work of redesigning the workspace of Manish. 

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Two creative heads on one fun project..#design studio #library # work from home..sneak peak. #gaurikhandesigns @manishmalhotra05.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

In one of the pictures, we can see Bollywood-themed frame was placed beside a full-length mirror wall. In another picture, the room has a huge open wall cupboard with decorative pieces placed in it. 
In the last picture, we can see few sofas placed in the corners of the room along with some paintings mounted on the wall. 

For the unversed, Manish Malhotra is a close friend of Gauri as well as SRK and the trio is often spotted together partying on various occasions.

Apart from him, Gauri has worked on several other big projects including - Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies office, Karan Johar’s house, Ranbir Kapoor’s house, Jacqueline Fernandez’s house, and Sidharth Malhotra’s house among others. 

SRK got married to Gauri Khan in the year 1991. The couple is a proud parent to three children - daughter Suhana Khan and sons Aryan and AbRam Khan.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in the much-anticipated film ‘Pathan’. Reportedly, he will also be seen in a cameo role in the sci-fi drama ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’.

 

