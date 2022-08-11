Steve Martin to retire? Here’s what we know

Washington: Hollywood legend Steve Martin is ready to embark on a new journey as the veteran actor has announced his retirement. According to Fox News,the actor-comedian has won an Emmy and five Grammy Awards for his extensive work, which includes writing, acting, music, comedy, and producing.

During his late 60s, two things happened for Martin, he became a father and he saw a resurgence in his career. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin said, "There`s a time in your career when people are dying to see you...Now is the time in my career when I`m the one who`s got to show up."However, he will not be showing up for much longer, as he says he will retire when `Only Murders in the Building` ends on Hulu.

The show was recently renewed for a third season. "When this television show is done, I`m not going to seek others. I`m not going to seek other movies. I don`t want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it, "Martin said.

He has made several cameos on `Saturday Night Live`, the show that made him a star, and has also been a special guest on 19 occasions and hosted 15 times. While he may not be working for much longer, Martin is clearly at the top of his game. He is currently nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series at the Emmys for his role as Charles Haden-Savage in his Hulu hit show 'Only Murders in the Building' as per Fox News.