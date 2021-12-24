हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Malaika Arora

Stop it Malaika Arora! Diva looks uber HOT in black thigh-high slit gown - In Pics

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Malaika Arora has defied age like none and calling her a diva comes naturally! The stunner burnt Instagram with her jaw-dropping pictures in a black nightgown. 

Malaika donned a black thigh-high slit gown by John Paul Ataker, looking damn HOT. Take a look here: 

Malaika Arora runs a yoga studio by the name of Diva Yoga centre and often urges people to either take to yoga or hit the gym to keep the body, mind and soul balanced.

Malaika and actor Arjun Kapoor look adorable together. Their social media PDA often grabs attention.

On the work front, Arjun currently has three films lined up - 'Ek Villain Returns', 'Kuttey' and 'The Lady Killer'. And Malaika is these days seen judging dance reality show - India's Best Dancers with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. 

A few days back, Malaika and Karan Johar were recently spotted at the launch event of Mansionz in South Mumbai and she looked drop-dead gorgeous. She stepped out in a satin dress with a falling neck and fans can't help but drool over her hotness.

Meanwhile, in other news, Malaika's sister Amrita Arora, her bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan tested COVID-19 positive after attending a private dinner at Karan Johar's house. 

Although KJo clarified that his family and staff have tested negative and that it was not a party only an intimate gathering of 8 people, he thanked BMC for their support. 

 

 

