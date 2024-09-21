Advertisement
JACQUELIENE FERNANDEZ

Stormrider: Jacqueliene Fernandez Slays In Power-packed Performance, Fans Say ‘Jacquee Is Queening’

Jacqueliene Fernandez's new single ‘Stormrider’ is taking the internet by storm, with fans raving about her powerful vocals and captivating performance. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 21, 2024, 01:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Jacqueliene Fernandez's new single ‘Stormrider’ is taking the internet by storm
  • Jacqueliene has lent her own vocals to a song, taking the excitement to a whole new level
  • Fans are already buzzing over her electrifying performance, flooding social media with praises
Stormrider: Jacqueliene Fernandez Slays In Power-packed Performance, Fans Say ‘Jacquee Is Queening’ Pic Credit: Instagram (@Jacqueliene Fernandez)

Jacqueliene Fernandez's latest track, 'Stormrider', is finally out—and it's causing a frenzy! Fans are already buzzing over her electrifying performance, flooding social media with praise for both the song and the music video. Known for her radiant personality and undeniable screen presence, Jacqueliene has once again shown exactly why she remains a fan favorite. 

But what sets 'Stormrider' apart? For the first time, Jacqueliene has lent her own vocals to a song, taking the excitement to a whole new level. After a much-anticipated teaser, the full release has gone above and beyond expectations, with her delivering a jaw-dropping performance, both visually and vocally. Fans are losing their minds over her energy and style. 

Have a look at her electrifying performance: 

One fan wrote, "JACQUEEN IS QUEENING." Another chimed in with, "International vibes. Jacqueliene killed it." One fan expressed disbelief: "Can't believe Jacqueliene pulled this off so effortlessly! What a talent!" An ecstatic fan shared, "GIRLYY YOU NAILED IT WITH YOUR MOVES, VOICE, AND EVERYTHING." Another fan gushed, "JACQUES is an Era, also she's my heart." 

Summing it up perfectly, a fan exclaimed, "She ate, devoured, slayed, conquered, served, and left no crumbs. Damn Jacky!!" 

With such a massive outpouring of love, it’s clear that 'Stormrider' has already left an indelible mark. What makes it even more impactful is the fact that Jacqueliene herself embodies the spirit of a real-life 'Stormrider'. Despite facing numerous challenges and setbacks, she has fought her way to the top and stands tall today, proving her resilience both on and off the screen. Her journey is as powerful and inspiring as the song itself! 

