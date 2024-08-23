Stree 2 Actor Rajkummar Rao Recalls His Teachers Paid School Fees For Three Years; Says Mother Would Ask Financial Help From Relatives

New Delhi: It's not easy to make it big in Bollywood, but one who survives is with talent. And when we talk about talent one name from the industry is Rajkummar Rao. Rajkummar who is right now the most successful actor in the industry spoke about his humble beginning.

Recalled how his parents didn't have money to pay his school fees. In his latest appearance on Raj Shamani’s chat show, Rajkummar spoke about his family life which has never been in the limelight.

Rajkummar recalled,” I grew up in a joint family, I have two older siblings. I had humble beginnings. I didn’t grow up with money, so that financial stress was always there. It wasn’t like we were dying of hunger, but we were just about scraping by.”

Adding further how his mother used to ask for money from their relatives for their school books and more, “For schoolbooks and tuition fees, she’d ask our relatives for help sometimes. That’s how she raised us. There was a two or three-year period where school teachers paid our fees because there were three of us and there was no money for school fees. They didn’t want us to be taken out of school, so they chipped in for us”.

Raj even added that how his elder siblings were excellent in their studies. But he was very talented in extracurricular activities. “But I had fun extracurricular activities.” Raj’s latest release Stree 2 is creating havoc at the box office and so far it has earned more than 400 crore.