SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Stree 2 Star Shraddha Kapoor Becomes Cover Girl For Hello Indo Arabia, Glitters In Golden Avatar!

Stree 2 Success: Shraddha Kapoor's cover has taken the internet by storm, with netizens flooding social media with praises.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2024, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Stree 2 Star Shraddha Kapoor Becomes Cover Girl For Hello Indo Arabia, Glitters In Golden Avatar! Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The massive success of Stree 2 has made Shraddha Kapoor enjoy the love and appreciation coming from her fans and critics alike. The actress has now hogged the limelight as she graces the cover of the popular international magazine, Hello Indo Arabia. 

Riding high on the monumental success of her latest blockbuster, 'Stree 2', Shraddha has become the face of the magazine’s latest edition, perfectly embodying the tagline: "The People's Superstar - How She Captured a Billion Hearts."

Shraddha’s cover has taken the internet by storm, with netizens flooding social media with praises. From her effortless charm to her impeccable fashion sense, the actress has once again proven why she holds such a special place in the hearts of millions.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, sharing comments like, "She is the people's choice," and "India's top followed and most loved." Many were thrilled to see her achieve this milestone, with one user exclaiming, "Shraddha's first international magazine coverrrr!" Another fan summed up the general sentiment with a simple yet powerful statement: "This is what we wanted."

Stree 2 has been directed by Amar Kaushik and is a sequel to its equally superhit first part Stree. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana.

