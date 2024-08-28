‘Stree 2’ Sunil Kumar And Spiritual Leader Aniruddhacharya Approached For ‘Bigg Boss 18’?

New Delhi: ‘Stree 2’ star Sunil Kumar and renowned spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya have both been approached to join the upcoming season of the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’. Their reactions, however, reflect their distinct perspectives on the show’s appeal and its alignment with their personal values.

Sunil Kumar, who has recently gained acclaim for his portrayal of Sarkata in ‘Stree 2’, confirmed the offer in an interview with Pinkvilla. Kumar revealed, “Bigg Boss se call aayi hai abhi mujhe, October mein bol rahe hai Bigg Boss ke liye.” He added, “Mai Bigg Boss ke liye abhi samay de raha hu kyuki mai police mein kaam karta hu na toh chutti ke liye problem hota hai thoda. Chutti ke liye puchna padta hai vaise humare jo police ke sports afsar hai na toh vo mujhe support karte hai agar movie ke liye, ad ke liye ya wrestling ke liye kahi bhi jaana ho mujhe support karte hai, chutti ke liye kabhi mana nahi karte.”

In contrast, Aniruddhacharya, the esteemed founder of Vrindavan's Gauri Gopal Ashram, declined the invitation to join the show. During a prayer meeting, he shared his reasons, stating, “Bigg Boss called me saying 'Guruji, come. There is an offer of crores of rupees.' But I rejected it. I did not accept it because it was not matching with my culture and values. Money doesn't matter, my values matter. Bigg Boss is a program where abusive people live. They are not cultured people. Therefore, it would not be right for me to go there. So I turned down that offer.”

As the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ approaches, these responses highlight the show's ability to attract a diverse range of participants, each with their unique perspectives on the opportunity.