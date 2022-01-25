Struggle queen: Ananya Panday trolled massively for wearing 'uncomfortable' short dress in cold weather

Ananya Panday is having a busy calender these days. The actress has been going out and travelling to promote her upcoming romantic-drama 'Gehraiyaan'. On Tuesday, a video featuring the actress went viral on social media after netizens spotted her wearing an outfit while being uncomfortable.

Ananya donned a beautiful red-brick midi outfit, looking super gorgeous. She teamed it with black heels and left her tresses open. However, the video, shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, clearly showed that Ananya faced difficulty in the short dress, which came with a plunging neckline.

Netizens, as usual, didn't leave the opportunity and began trolling the actress for wearing an uncomfortable dress.

One user commented, 'Oh bhai iss bar upar wala to pahen liya niche wala firse gayeb ? vul gayi humari struggle queen ki thand hain abb kya pant utar kay pahnagi ise', while other said, 'Didi itni uncomfortable ho toh phenti hu kyu ho ye sab'. 'Dikkatt hoti h Phir bhi pehnte h Ese dress' commented other user.

Billed as a drama about complex modern relationships, 'Gehraiyaan' also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Deepika Padukone and Dhairya Karwa. Sidhant and Deepika are being talk about for their sizzling chemistry in the film's trailer, which was dropped by the makers recently. Produced by Karan Johar, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Raja Kapoor and is slated to premiere on PTT giant Amazon Prime on February 11.