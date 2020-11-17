हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Such adorable pics of birthday girl Aaradhya Bachchan with parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared some photos from Aaradhya's birthday celebrations at home. 

Such adorable pics of birthday girl Aaradhya Bachchan with parents Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

New Delhi: Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared some adorable photos with her darling daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan as their bundle of joy turned nine on Monday (November 16). 

"HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA. I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY...Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life. Love, Love, LOVE YOU," Aishwarya wrote while sharing the pictures.

The post seems to be from Aaradhya's birthday celebrations at home. The birthday girl looked cute as a button in a pink dress with matching headband and Aishwarya, like always, was gorgeous in a black outfit.

Here are the photos we are talking about:

Apart from Aishwarya, Aaradhya also got a super cute birthday wish from her grandfather and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

Big B shared a special collage of nine pictures of her, showing how Aaradhya has grown up and captured her various moods. 

"Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love," he wrote. 

Abhishek and Aishwarya married in 2007 and Aaradhya was born in November 2011. She is the couple's only child.

