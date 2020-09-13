हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Suddenly chaos engulfs me again: Kangana Ranaut's cryptic note amid controversies surrounding her

Kangana Ranaut has found herself in the midst of controversies after her PoK comment drew ire from Shiv Sena in Maharashtra.

Suddenly chaos engulfs me again: Kangana Ranaut&#039;s cryptic note amid controversies surrounding her
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@KanganaTeam

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a cryptic note on the "chaos that has engulfed her". The picture, an old one, features her sitting with a pen in hand at her home in Manali while the tweet says, "In this chaos, there are potent pauses that engulf me. Where am I? I don't recognise. What life threw at me so far I could barely catch up with but it's asking for more, I give every ounce of me still it needs more and suddenly chaos engulfs me."

Kangana has found herself in the midst of controversies after her PoK comment drew ire from Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Her recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) didn't go down well with Shiv Sena. She later accused Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut of threatening her to not return to Mumbai if she has no faith in the police.  

Her office in Mumbai's Palli Hill was also demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation before she landed in Mumbai on September 9. 

The actress has been naming and shaming several big Bollywood celebrities for fanning nepotism and recently in the drug conspiracy related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. 

Before her visit to Mumbai, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) granted Y category security to Kangana. 

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has also ordered a probe in Kangana Ranaut's alleged link in drug nexus. The probe was ordered after a 2016 interview of actor Adhyayan Suman, who is her ex-boyfriend, went viral. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that the Mumbai Police will probe allegations by Adhyayan Suman that Kangana Ranaut took drugs.

Kangana Ranautkangana ranaut tweetkangana ranaut PoK commentShiv Sena
