Sudha Reddy, the only Indian invited at Met Gala 2021 carried an embellished Lord Ganesha clutch - In Pics

New Delhi: The much-in hype Met Gala 2021 - the annual fundraising gala for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City took place on September 14 this year. Needless to say, it kept onlookers and fans hooked, booked and cooked by global celebrities and their looks!

The only Indian to have been invited this year to the prestigious Met Gala 2021 event was Sudha Reddy - the philanthropist and wife of billionaire businessman Megha Krishna Reddy. She looked breathtaking in her jaw-dropping colourful costume and statement clutch in hand.

WHO IS SUDHA REDDY?

Like we just stated above, Sudha is a philanthropist who made her Met Gala 2021 debut. She opted for an opulent military-inspired haute couture by Indian fashion designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock.

Inspired by the American revolution, Sudha's outfit was a bright gold sculptured gown with a dramatic 4-meter metallic train with a medley of hues borrowed from the American flag, reports ANI.

It was adorned with 3D embellishments of Swarovski crystals, sequins and bugle beads along the gown`s train. Farah Khan Ali's ornate diamond ear cuffs, Chanel sequined gold stilettos and the bedazzled Judith Leiber's Lord Ganesha clutch served as an exquisite combination to Sudha`s regal look.

WHY WAS SUDHA REDDY AT MET GALA 2021?

"The Met Gala has been one of the most aspirational landmark events in the world of style, one that is keenly admired by fashion greats. Monday evening's intimate gathering was special and memorable," Sudha Reddy told ANI.

"It was an extremely rewarding outing for me as I was able to exchange notes with many notable personalities, some of who are extremely keen to explore socio-economic welfare campaigns in association with the Sudha Reddy Foundation in the future. I am extremely humbled and honoured to have received this opportunity to represent my country at this eclectic fashion parade."

The Met Gala 2021 red carpet event was a star-studded affair with celebs such as Jennifer Lopez, Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish, and Lil Nas X among several others attended event. Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Haute Couture black outfit with her entire face covered with a full mask and a train to add to the edginess caught global attention.

This year the theme of Met Gala 2021 was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion'.