Rajinikanth

Suffered some pricks, but I'm alright: Rajinikanth after Man vs Wild shoot

Rajinikanth was in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Karnataka when reports of him being injured on the sets of the show surfaced.   

Image Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth clarified that he is fine and sustained some scratches due to thorns while he was shooting with British adventurer Bear Grylls for 'Man vs Wild' on Tuesday. Rajinikanth was in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Karnataka when reports of him being injured on the sets of the show surfaced.   

"I have finished the shooting of an episode of 'Man vs Wild'. There were a lot of thorns and I suffered some pricks. I am alright," the 69-year-old megastar said at Chennai airport. 

Rajinikanth shot for a day in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. As per a report in news agency IANS, his one-day shoot began at 11 am and ended by 4 pm.

An official at Bandipur also dismissed reports that Rajinikanth suffered injuries during the shoot. He told IANS, "It is all false. As per the screenplay, there was a shot in which Rajinikanth had to fall, so while getting down from the rope, he just fell down and everybody rushed. It was all in the screenplay."

Later, Rajnikanth got up, completed the shoot and left for Chennai, he added. 

A video of Rajinikanth arriving at Bandipur forest was shared by news agency ANI earlier on Tuesday. 

Rajinikanth, who is also known as Thalaivaa, is the second Indian personality to feature in the show. Before him, Grylls hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 'Man vs Wild'. The episode was shot at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand in February 2019 and was aired in August.

(With agencies inputs)

