Suhana Khan

Trending: Suhana Khan's poolside photoshoot by mom Gauri Khan draws SRK's attention!

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting.

Trending: Suhana Khan&#039;s poolside photoshoot by mom Gauri Khan draws SRK&#039;s attention!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and famous interior designer Gauri Khan recently turned photographer for daughter Suhana and the pictures look fab. The stunning photoshoot was shared by the mother-daughter duo on Instagram and needless to say, it broke the internet.

Suhana Khan's poolside photoshoot by mommy also got a rare comment from superstar father Shah Rukh Khan. Pretend it's a Pepsi and I'm Cindy Crawford, wrote Suhana and replying to her caption, SRK dropped his comment reading: Can I pretend it’s you and the cola is incidental…..and still appreciate the picture???

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan)

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. However, no announcement has been made so far.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.

 

