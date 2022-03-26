हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan burns up Instagram in a sultry, black backless dress - See pic

Suhana Khan is reportedly set to make her starry Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Hindi adaptation popular comic Archie.

Suhana Khan burns up Instagram in a sultry, black backless dress - See pic
Pic Credit: Instagram/Suhana Khan

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan often mesmerises fans with her Instagarm posts and she's done it again with her latest post. On Friday (March 26), she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a stunning backless dress along with a black heart emoji.

The outfit was synonymous to Suhana's chic and elegant style that she often dons. 

Take a look at her post:

Suhana

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan headed to New York University in 2019 where she studied acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. 

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.

The buzz however is strong that she will be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Hindi adaptation of popular comic Archie along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. But no formal announcement has been made so far. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Suhana KhanShah Rukh KhanSRKsuhana khan picsGauri KhanAryan Khan
Next
Story

Rashmika Mandanna teases HOT pic of her toned abs, says 'I don't know if am allowed to...'

Must Watch

PT5M14S

Breaking News: Satish Mahana set to become speaker - Sources