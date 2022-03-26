Suhana Khan burns up Instagram in a sultry, black backless dress - See pic

New Delhi: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan often mesmerises fans with her Instagarm posts and she's done it again with her latest post. On Friday (March 26), she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a stunning backless dress along with a black heart emoji.

The outfit was synonymous to Suhana's chic and elegant style that she often dons.

Take a look at her post:

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan headed to New York University in 2019 where she studied acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.

The buzz however is strong that she will be making her debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Hindi adaptation of popular comic Archie along with Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. But no formal announcement has been made so far.