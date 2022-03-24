The Archies: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's look leaked from debut film sets

NEW DELHI: The next generation of star kids - Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Jahaan Kapoor are all set to make their Bollywood debut with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar's upcoming film, 'The Archies'. The star kids were recently papped with their for their look test and this cannot get more exciting.

The buzz is that Zoya will be launching the star kids for a live-action musical film based on Archie Comics character Archie Andrews.

Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor were recently spotted in the city for the look test. Suhana wore a strappy black dress paired with a light-blue jacket. Khushi Kapoor grabbed attention as she was spotted with a new hairdo. She was seen donning a full-sleeved shirt with a sleeveless sweater and short skirt. Her hairdo was unmissable.

Along with Suhana and Khushi, Agastya Nanda too was papered in the city for his look tests. Now, this is getting only exciting. Right?

Ever since these star kids were snapped outside Zoya's office the excitement among fans evolved multi-folds. Recently, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's daughter Suhana, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Sanjay Kapoor's son Jahaan were snapped on the location in a new avatar.

Reportedly, the pictures are from their first look test. By the look of it, in the musical 'The Archies', Suhana will be seen reprising the character of Veronica Lodge, Agastya as Archie Andrews, Khushi as Betty Cooper, and Jahaan as Jughead Jones.

Take a look at the pictures below:

For the unversed, last November, Zoya announced the new project saying, "I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous."

Streaming giant Netflix also confirmed that Zoya will direct a new musical drama set in the 1960s based on Archie Comics. "Get your milkshakes ready because Archie and the gang are about to get down and desi in ‘The Archies’. A coming-of-age musical drama directed by @zoieakhtar. Coming soon to Netflix! #TheArchiesOnNetflix,” the post read.

The film will be produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. Other details about the project are kept undercover.