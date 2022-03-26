हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Eternally Confused & Eager for Love: Producers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti praise stellar cast

The comedy-drama 'Eternally Confused & Eager for Love' series is produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s studio Tiger Baby.

Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s studio Tiger Baby's show 'Eternally Confused & Eager for Love' has gained a lot of traction and reviews from fans. It is already trending in India on Netflix as the series resonates with young-India.

The Rahul Nair-directed, comedy drama is about an awkward young adult navigating through love, relationships and adulthood. 

The series introduces Vihaan Samat in the lead role, playing Ray. His phenomenal performance has since garnered many admirers, especially amongst the younger generation. 

Speaking about Rahul and Vihaan, Zoya said, “Both Rahul and Vihaan are unique talents you can’t ignore. We are so proud that ‘Eternally Confused & Eager for Love’ is being liked  and I know this is just the beginning for both of them.”

zoya

Producer Reema Kagti added, “Rahul Nair really spoke to the youth in the language they best understand with ‘Eternally Confused & Eager for Love’ and as for Vihaan Samat, we came on board for him as soon as we saw his audition. He was absolutely wonderful, just the perfect boy to play Ray.”

Zoya Akhtar's studio Tiger Baby's upcoming film, ‘The Archies’ has already spiked interest levels amongst the audiences in a big way.

