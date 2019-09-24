Suhana Khan enjoys her NYC days with an awesome girl gang - See pics

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana is currently studying acting at New York University. Looks like the pretty girl has already made friends there and is enjoying her college life.

One of the fan clubs on Instagram shared a few pictures of Suhana chilling with her gang of gals in NYC. The girls can be seen donning a similar shade of lip colour while they enjoy the sunshine.

Check out the pictures here:

Suhana Khan's pictures and videos often break the internet.

Suhana completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. She has always been interested in acting. Sometime back, posters of a short film starring Suhana was unveiled. Filmmaker Theo Gimeno shared the first look poster of his film starring Suhana in a lead role.

Titled as 'The Grey Part Of Blue', it stars Robin Gonnella in the lead role besides Suhana. It has been written by Theo Gimeno.

Speculations of her making her starry entry into movie business had been riding high for quite some time now. Videos and pictures of Suhana enacting Shakespeare's plays had gone viral earlier and it clearly hinted at her becoming an actress soon.