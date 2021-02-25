हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan flipping her hair in new Instagram video is totally lit - Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana Khan headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. Suhana is one of the most talked-about star kids on social media.

Suhana Khan flipping her hair in new Instagram video is totally lit - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's stunning daughter Suhana Khan has a huge fan base on social media. She is one of the most followed star kids with over a million followers on Instagram alone, explaining her rising popularity. 

Recently, Suhana Khan dropped a fresh post with a picture of her grating cheese and a cool video of hers flipping her hair backwards. Take a look: 

The post has garnered several likes with comments from Navya Naveli Nanda, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Maheep Kapoor amongst others. 

Dressed in light beige co-ords bodycon dress, Suhana Khan can be seen flaunting her hourglass figure. 

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University in 2019 where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into the movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut. However, no announcement has been made so far.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.

 

 

