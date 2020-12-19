Suhana Khan flaunts her chic style in latest viral pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is slowly turning out to be a pro at her Insta game. Her jaw-dropping posts often catch the fancy of fans, breaking the internet in no time.

Recently, Suhana Khan dropped a few stylish clicks on Instagram, looking fab in her winter wear. Take a look:

The Internet seems interested in digging out details about the star kids such as Suhana, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda. Fans do want to know when they will make their official Bollywood debut.

Several fan pages are dedicated to these star kids on social media which explains their popularity.

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.