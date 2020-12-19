हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan flaunts her chic style in latest viral pics!

Her jaw-dropping posts often catch the fancy of fans, breaking the internet in no time. 

Suhana Khan flaunts her chic style in latest viral pics!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana is slowly turning out to be a pro at her Insta game. Her jaw-dropping posts often catch the fancy of fans, breaking the internet in no time. 

Recently, Suhana Khan dropped a few stylish clicks on Instagram, looking fab in her winter wear. Take a look:

The Internet seems interested in digging out details about the star kids such as Suhana, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda. Fans do want to know when they will make their official Bollywood debut. 

Several fan pages are dedicated to these star kids on social media which explains their popularity.

SRK and Gauri Khan's darling daughter headed to New York University last year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her big-screen debut.

She has acted in several plays and also in a short movie.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Suhana Khansuhana khan picssuhana khan photosViral
Next
Story

Bollywood has liberty to make films for particular audience: Samantha Akkineni

  • 99,79,447Confirmed
  • 1,44,789Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M9S

DNA: How will be the home delivery of Corona Vaccine