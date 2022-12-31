Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan party with friends, 'The Archies' actress looks CHIC in bodycon dress!

New Delhi: The Bollywood mother-daughter duo Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan are grabbing all the eyeballs with their party looks. Last night, they jetted off to Dubai and now pictures from their party are going viral on social media.

The duo partied with their friends in Alibaug and shared the pictures. Suhana looked chic in a bodycon dress whereas Gauri opted for a subtle blue dress. Pictures have been shared by Gauri and Suhana's fan page now and are going viral on social media.

Earlier, Suhana's pic with Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi had surfaced from Dubai. On Christmas, the Starkid made her debut in the Kapoor family lunch. She accompanied Sweta Bachchan and her children Navya and Agastya Nanda.

Suhana will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar's OTT release 'The Archies.' Zoya’s directorial marks the acting debut of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda. The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.