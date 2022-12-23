Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor glam up, pose with Zoya Akhtar for The Archies party, see inside video

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, who will be making their big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' next year. The team recently finishing shooting for the film and the young star cast, including Agastya Nanda, came together to party in Mumbai. Suhana and Khushi Kapoor were papped together as they made their way for the bash hosted by director Zoya Akhtar.

Now, Delnaaz Irani, who was also among the guests who made it to The Archies wrap-up party, has dropped some inside pictures from the bash on social media. The first photo shows Delnaaz posing with Zoya Akhtar, followed by a hazy yet beautiful photo with Suhana Khan.

In another photo, she is seen posing posing with Khushi Kapoor. Delnaaz also dropped photos with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Tara Sharma. One of the photos captured the beautiful The Archies-themed cake.

Delnaaz captioned the post writing, "And that's a solid wrap not only to this fabulous year but also to The Archie's movie. Some glimpses of a fun night with the ever-so-amazing cast and crew of the film! Special thanks to @zoieakhtar @tigerbabyofficial @nandinishrikent @avancontractor and team. Happy Thursday everyone, hope you're having a lovely day."

The film is the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics 'The Archies' and will be released on OTT giant Netflix. Produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India, 'The Archies' is a coming-of-age story that will introduce the teenagers of Riverdale to a new generation in India.

The Archies movie is based on the popular comic of the same name, and it also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Mainda in the lead. The movie is slated to release on Netflix, but makers are yet to announce the release date. Earlier, Netflix dropped many pictures from the sets of The Archies and captioned it as "Grab your milkshakes and say Archiesssss, because filming just wrapped and we can't wait to see the gang on-screen!"