Suhana Khan looks like a ray of sunshine is these glam pics as she gives make-up tips to mom Gauri

New Delhi: Star couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana ups her glam quotient with every post she curates on Instagram. On Monday, Suhana shares another fabulous picture of herself posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up. "Experimenting," she captioned the post. The sun-kissed pictures of Suhana have definitely lit up Instagram and we love it.

Actually, these pictures are from her and Gauri’s make-up session. Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Gauri utilised her time by learning some make-up tips from Suhana. She also posted a stunning picture of her darling daughter and wrote: "Learning make-up tips."

Here are the pictures of Suhana:

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 488k followers, including stars like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday (her BFF) and of course, her parents Shah Rukh and Gauri.

Suhana is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called ‘The Grey Part of Blue’.